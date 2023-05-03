Mankind Pharma IPO: GMP jumps ahead of share allotment date

The Mankind Pharma Initial Public Offering (IPO) has received 15.32 subscriptions as of 2023-04-27, for a total of 42,95,12,902 shares. The retail category of the Mankind Pharma IPO received 0.92 times as many subscriptions on the last subscription day, totalling 1,28,56,038 shares as opposed to the 1,40,20,596 shares issued. The Mankind Pharma IPO NII subscription was 3.8 times as many shares as were offered (60,08,827), with a total of 2,28,22,761 shares being bid for the NII category. The Mankind Pharma IPO QIB subscription was used 49.16 times, and 39,38,34,103 total shares were bid as opposed to the offered 80,11,769 shares.

