Mankind Pharma IPO: GMP, price band as issue opens for subscription next week1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 10:41 AM IST
- The shares of Mankind Pharma are expected to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on 9 May, 2023
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of drug maker Mankind Pharma will launch for public subscription on 25 April and conclude on 27 April. The company has fixed the price band in the range of ₹1,026 to ₹1,080 per share. The issue for anchor investors will open on 24 April.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×