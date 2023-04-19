The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of drug maker Mankind Pharma will launch for public subscription on 25 April and conclude on 27 April. The company has fixed the price band in the range of ₹1,026 to ₹1,080 per share. The issue for anchor investors will open on 24 April.

As per market observers, Mankind Pharma shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹80 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on 9 May, 2023.

The company's IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares by promoters and other existing shareholders, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

At the upper band of the price range, the Delhi-based drug maker plans to raise around ₹4,326.36 crore.

Those selling shares in the OFS are promoters Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja and Sheetal Arora. Besides, Cairnhill CIPEF, Cairnhill CGPE, Beige Limited, and Link Investment Trust will participate in the OFS.

Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any net proceeds from the issue and the entire net proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Mankind Pharma is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products.

It has established several differentiated brands in condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineral supplements, and anti-acne preparation categories.

It has a pan-India marketing presence and operates 25 manufacturing facilities across the country.

As of December last year, the firm had a team of more than 600 scientists and a dedicated in-house R&D centre with four units located at IMT Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana) and Thane (Maharashtra).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Meghna Sen Business journalist tracking markets, companies, economy and crypto for Livemint. She has 6 years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghnasen08@gmail.com Read more from this author