Mankind Pharma IPO: The initial public offering ((IPO) of Mankind Pharma Ltd opened for subscription on 25th April 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 27th April 2023. This means, today is the last day to apply for the public issue worth ₹4,326.36 crore. As per the Mankind Pharma IPO subscription status, the public issue got subscribed 0.88 times after two days of bidding. According to market observers, shares of Mankind Pharma is available at a premium of ₹70 in grey market today.

Here we list out important Mankind Pharma IPO details in 10 points:

1] Mankind Pharma IPO GMP: According to market observers, Mankind Pharma IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹70, which is ₹20 lower from its Wednesday's GMP of ₹90 per share.

2] Mankind Pharma IPO subscription status: After two days of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 0.88 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.25 times. The public offer has been fully subscribed in NII and QIB category. In NII category, the IPO has been subscribed 1.02 times whereas in QIB segment, it has been subscribed 1.86 times of its original offer.

3] Mankind Pharma IPO date: The public issue opened for subscription on 25th April 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 27th April 2023.

4] Mankind Pharma IPO price band: Manforce and Prega News maker company has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹1026 to ₹1080 apiece.

5] Mankind Pharma IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO will comprise 13 shares.

6] Mankind Pharma IPO investment limit: As one lot will have 13 company shares, minimum amount required for a retail investor to apply for Mankind Pharma IPO is ₹14,040 ( ₹1080 x 13).

7] Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date: Most likely date for share allocation is 3rd May 2023.

8] Mankind Pharma IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

9] Mankind Pharma IPO listing date: The public issue has been proposed for listing on both BSE and NSE and the likely date for share listing is 8th May 2023.

10] Mankind Pharma IPO review: Giving 'subscribe' tag to Mankind Pharma IPO, Canara Bank Securities said, "The company has consistently outperformed IPM value growth and has 3rd highest average annual contribution from volume growth. The company is gradually increasing its R&D expenditure. The company also has strong market share in the brands of consumer healthcare segment and looking to further expand the segment. It also plans to expand in new chronic therapeutic areas. The company has grown its revenues at a CAGR of 15% for FY20-22 with EBITDA margin in the range of 25-27%. The 9MFY23 was impacted on account of high API prices, one off because of acquisition and rise in hiring of MRs. The company is net debt free with working capital of 45-50 days . The company seems fairly valued in comparison to its peers considering its decent return ratios. We recommend to SUBSCRIBE for long term."

Giving 'buy' tag to Mankind Pharma IPO, Choice Broking says, "In terms of domestic sales, Mankind is India’s 4th largest pharmaceutical company and 3rd largest in terms of sales volume for the 12-month period (TTM) ending Dec. 2022. It is a domestic focused pharma formulation company with a value market share of 4.3% and volume share of 5.6% in the IPM. Apart from developing, manufacturing and marketing pharma formulations, the company also manufactures and develops several consumer healthcare products."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.