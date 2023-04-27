Mankind Pharma IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 07:22 AM IST
- Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today is ₹70, say market observers
Mankind Pharma IPO: The initial public offering ((IPO) of Mankind Pharma Ltd opened for subscription on 25th April 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 27th April 2023. This means, today is the last day to apply for the public issue worth ₹4,326.36 crore. As per the Mankind Pharma IPO subscription status, the public issue got subscribed 0.88 times after two days of bidding. According to market observers, shares of Mankind Pharma is available at a premium of ₹70 in grey market today.
