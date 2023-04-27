Mankind Pharma IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

10] Mankind Pharma IPO review: Giving 'subscribe' tag to Mankind Pharma IPO, Canara Bank Securities said, "The company has consistently outperformed IPM value growth and has 3rd highest average annual contribution from volume growth. The company is gradually increasing its R&D expenditure. The company also has strong market share in the brands of consumer healthcare segment and looking to further expand the segment. It also plans to expand in new chronic therapeutic areas. The company has grown its revenues at a CAGR of 15% for FY20-22 with EBITDA margin in the range of 25-27%. The 9MFY23 was impacted on account of high API prices, one off because of acquisition and rise in hiring of MRs. The company is net debt free with working capital of 45-50 days . The company seems fairly valued in comparison to its peers considering its decent return ratios. We recommend to SUBSCRIBE for long term."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}