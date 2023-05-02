Mankind Pharma IPO: Allotment date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma Ltd is fast approaching and those who have bid for the public issue are eagerly waiting for the announcement of share allocation. However, once the Mankind Pharma IPO allotment is announced, a bidder need not to move from pillar to post. A bidder can check one's Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — KFin Technologies Limited.

Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today

According to market observers, grey market has started reacting in regard to Mankind Pharma IPO. They said that shares of Mankind Pharma Limited is available in grey market at a premium of ₹87 today that means mankind Pharma IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹87.

Mankind Pharma IPO allotment links

As per the tentative schedule of the public issue, Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date is most likely on 3rd may 2023. So, those who have applied for the public issue are advised to keep loking at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the KFintech website — karisma.kfintech.com. For convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

How to check Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click at 'Search' button.

Your Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

How to check Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status on KFintech

1] Login at direct KFintech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select 'Mankind Pharma IPO';

3] Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN (For convenience, here we are taking Application Number);

4] Enter Application Number;

5] Enter Captcha; and

6] Click at the 'SUBMIT' option below.

