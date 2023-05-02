Mankind Pharma IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Mankind Pharma IPO: Allotment date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma Ltd is fast approaching and those who have bid for the public issue are eagerly waiting for the announcement of share allocation. However, once the Mankind Pharma IPO allotment is announced, a bidder need not to move from pillar to post. A bidder can check one's Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — KFin Technologies Limited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}