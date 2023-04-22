Mankind Pharma IPO opens next week: GMP, price, other details. Should you apply?3 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 01:25 PM IST
- Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today is ₹90, say market observers
Mankind Pharma IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma Limited is going to hit primary market on 25th April 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The public issue worth ₹4,326.36 crore will remain open for bidding till 27th April 2023. The public issue is completely offer for sale or OFS in nature and hence the company won't get any net proceed from this public issue. The company has fixed Mankind Pharma IPO price band at ₹1026 to ₹1080 per equity share and one lot of the IPO comprises 13 company shares.
