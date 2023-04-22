Mankind Pharma IPO opens next week: GMP, price, other details. Should you apply?

10] Mankind Pharma IPO review: On whether one should apply or not for the public issue, Reliance Securities says, "On FY23 annualized financials, the IPO is valued at 32.2x P/E at the upper price band which is higher than its peers. Mankind Pharma has several leading brands across multiple categories. It is primarily focused on the domestic pharmaceutical market which has healthy growth potential. However, the company is heavily dependent on the medical representative led sales model which has come under the radar of regulatory authorities due to certain unethical practices in the industry. Introduction of stricter norms regulating marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies could affect the company’s ability to effectively market its products."