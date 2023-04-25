Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: GMP, price, review, other details. Buy or not?8 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 07:07 AM IST
- Mankind Pharma IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹90 per share in grey market today, say market observers
Mankind Pharma IPO (initial public offering) is opening for subscription today and the public issue worth ₹4,326.36 crore will remain open for bidding till 27th April 2023. The pharma company, which has over 36 brands including Manforce and Prega News, has fixed Mankind Pharma IPO price band at ₹1026 to ₹1080 per equity share. Mankind Pharma IPO, which is completely OFS (offer for sale) in nature had made its debut in grey market before hitting the primary market on Dalal Street. According to market observers, shares of Mankind Pharma are available at a premium of ₹90 in grey market today.
