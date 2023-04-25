Mankind Pharma IPO (initial public offering) is opening for subscription today and the public issue worth ₹4,326.36 crore will remain open for bidding till 27th April 2023. The pharma company, which has over 36 brands including Manforce and Prega News, has fixed Mankind Pharma IPO price band at ₹1026 to ₹1080 per equity share. Mankind Pharma IPO, which is completely OFS (offer for sale) in nature had made its debut in grey market before hitting the primary market on Dalal Street. According to market observers, shares of Mankind Pharma are available at a premium of ₹90 in grey market today.

Here we list out important Mankind Pharma IPO details in 10 points:

1] Mankind Pharma IPO date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 27th April 2023.

2] Mankind Pharma IPO price band: Manforce and Prega News maker company has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹1026 to ₹1080 apiece.

3] Mankind Pharma IPO GMP: According to market observers, Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today is ₹90, which is ₹15 higher from its Monday GMP of ₹75 per share.

4] Mankind Pharma IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO will comprise 13 shares.

5] Mankind Pharma IPO investment limit: As one lot will have 13 company shares, minimum amount required for a retail investor to apply for Mankind Pharma IPO is ₹14,040 ( ₹1080 x 13).

6] Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date: Most likely date for share allocation is 3rd May 2023.

7] Mankind Pharma IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

8] Mankind Pharma IPO listing: The public issue has been proposed for listing on both BSE and NSE.

9] Mankind Pharma IPO listing date: The public issue is likely to list on NSE and BSE on 8th May 2023.

10] Mankind Pharma IPO — buy or not: On mankind Pharma IPO review, Aditya Birla Capital said, "At the upper price band, MPL is available at PE of ~33x its expected FY23 EPS. As at FY22, the D/E stands at 0.09x while its Net Working Capital Cycle was at 49 days. We believe that MPL’s market leadership and brand recognition coupled with Management’s bet on the recent acquisition of Panacea Biotech’s formulations may provide a huge growth opportunity for the company. We have a SUBSCRIBE recommendation to this issue."

Giving 'buy' tag to Mankind Pharma IPO for long term investors, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "The company has strategies to increase its presence in the chronic therapeutic area and grow the consumer healthcare business. However, the pharmaceutical industry is fiercely competitive, and secondly, regulatory risk and stricter norms pose a potential challenge. Coming to the IPO valuation, the issue's P/E ratio of 30x appears fully priced, and given the pure offer for sale nature of the issue, only highrisk investors are advised to consider a long-term investment in this."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

