Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: GMP, price, review, other details. Buy or not?

10] Mankind Pharma IPO — buy or not: On mankind Pharma IPO review, Aditya Birla Capital said, "At the upper price band, MPL is available at PE of ~33x its expected FY23 EPS. As at FY22, the D/E stands at 0.09x while its Net Working Capital Cycle was at 49 days. We believe that MPL’s market leadership and brand recognition coupled with Management’s bet on the recent acquisition of Panacea Biotech’s formulations may provide a huge growth opportunity for the company. We have a SUBSCRIBE recommendation to this issue."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}