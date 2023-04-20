Mankind Pharma IPO to hit market next week. Here are 10 key factors of the offer

8. Mankind intends to continue to increase its Covered Market presence and strengthen its position in the IPM. Further, the company also focuses on pursuing opportunities in therapeutic areas to expand its presence. Also, the company is committed to increasing its penetration in metro and class I cities like Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Cochin, Chennai, and Kolkata. The company already has a substantial share of Domestic Sales in Class II-IV cities and rural markets compared to the IPM.