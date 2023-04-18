Mankind Pharma IPO to open for subscription on 25 April. Details here1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 01:56 PM IST
- The price band for Mankind Pharma IPO is yet to be announced
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Delhi-based drug maker Mankind Pharma will open for public subscription on 25 April and close on 27 April, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).
