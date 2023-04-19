Mankind Pharma IPO to open on April 25, issue price fixed: What GMP signals?4 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 06:31 PM IST
- The Mankind Pharma IPO is a main-board offering of 40,058,844 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 totalling up to ₹4,326.36 crore.
The Mankind Pharma IPO is a main-board offering of 40,058,844 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 totalling up to ₹4,326.36 crore. The initial public offering (IPO) will begin on April 25, 2023, and end on April 27, 2023. The issue is priced between ₹1026 to ₹1080 per share.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×