Mankind Pharma IPO to open on April 25, issue price fixed: What GMP signals?

Commenting on whether to subscribe or not, Krishna Raghavan said “Investors should weigh the pros and cons of investing in Mankind Pharma before deciding whether to subscribe to its IPO or not. On one hand, the company's extensive product portfolio and pan-India presence provide a significant advantage in the pharmaceutical industry, while its focus on developing and manufacturing consumer healthcare products diversifies its product offerings. On the other hand, the company is exposed to government price controls, which could negatively affect its results of operations. Additionally, since the IPO is entirely an offer for sale, the company will not receive any net proceeds from the issue."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}