Mankind Pharma IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of share allotment?2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Mankind Pharma IPO listing date is most likely on 8th May 2023
Mankind Pharma IPO: After announcement of share allotment, lucky allottees and market observers are eagerly waiting for the Mankind Pharma IPO listing date, which is most likely on 8th May 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. According to market observers, grey market has gone bullish on this Prega News and Manforce maker company's public issue as shares of Mankind Pharma Limited are available in grey market today at a premium of ₹100 per equity share.
