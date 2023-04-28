Mankind Pharma IPO: Three days bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma Limited ended on Thursday and now focus has shifted on Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 3rd May 2023. As per Mankind Pharma IPO subscription status after closure of bidding, the public offer worth ₹4,326.36 crore has been subscribed 15.32 times. However, grey market has thumbs down the IPO despite positive trend in the secondary market for last four days. According to market experts, shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd is available at a premium of ₹60 in grey market today.

Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Mankind Pharma IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹60, which is ₹10 lower from its Thursday GMP of ₹70 per equity share. They said that dip in Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today can be attributed to the cold response being given by the retail investors to the public issue. They said that the IPO got stellar response in QIB category but in retail segment, the public issue failed to get fully subscribed. Hence, grey market, which is mainly driven by retail investors is giving cold response to the IPO.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers said that Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today is ₹60 per equity share, which means grey market is expecting that Mankind Pharma IPO listing price would be around ₹1140 ( ₹1080 + ₹60), which is around 5.5 per cent higher from the Mankind Pharma IPO price band of ₹1026 to ₹1080 per share.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP is not an ideal indicator about the success or failure of a public offer. One should stick to the basics and scan financials of the company as it gives concrete fundamental picture that is going to last for long.

Mankind Pharma IPO subscription status

After three days of bidding, the public issue got subscribed 15.32 times whereas its QIB portion was subscribed 49.16 times. However, the public issue failed to get fully subscribed in the retail segment as it got subscribed only 92 per cent of its total offer.

After closure of Mankind Pharma IPO subscription, focus has shifted on Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date, which is expected on 3rd May 2023. Mankind Pharma IPO listing is proposed on both NSE and BSE and Mankind Pharma IPO listing date is expected on 8th May 2023.