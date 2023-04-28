Mankind Pharma IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription?2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:05 AM IST
- Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today: Shares of the company is trading at a premium of ₹60 in primary market today
Mankind Pharma IPO: Three days bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma Limited ended on Thursday and now focus has shifted on Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 3rd May 2023. As per Mankind Pharma IPO subscription status after closure of bidding, the public offer worth ₹4,326.36 crore has been subscribed 15.32 times. However, grey market has thumbs down the IPO despite positive trend in the secondary market for last four days. According to market experts, shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd is available at a premium of ₹60 in grey market today.
