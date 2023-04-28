Mankind Pharma IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription?

Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Mankind Pharma IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹60, which is ₹10 lower from its Thursday GMP of ₹70 per equity share. They said that dip in Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today can be attributed to the cold response being given by the retail investors to the public issue. They said that the IPO got stellar response in QIB category but in retail segment, the public issue failed to get fully subscribed. Hence, grey market, which is mainly driven by retail investors is giving cold response to the IPO.