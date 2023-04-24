Mankind Pharma raises ₹1,298 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:44 PM IST
- The company allotted over 1.2 crore shares to 77 funds at ₹1,080 apiece, aggregating to ₹1,298 crore.
Mankind Pharma on Monday said it has raised ₹1,298 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for subscription on 25 April, 2023.
