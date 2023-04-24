Mankind Pharma raises 1,298 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public Issue of Mankind Pharma Limited, 1,20,17,652 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs. 1,080/- per equity share. A copy of the Announcement dated April 24, 2023, issued by the Company in this regard is enclosed for your reference," according to the circular on BSE.

