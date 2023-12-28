Manoj Ceramic IPO: A look at GMP, subscription status and other details
The initial public offering (IPO) of Manoj Ceramic opened on Wednesday, December 27, and will close on Friday, December 29, 2023. The ceramic and tiles company has fixed the price at ₹62 per equity share for the issue to raise ₹14.47 crore.
