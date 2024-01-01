Manoj Ceramic IPO Allotment Status: Manoj Ceramic Ltd, the ceramic tiles trader, launched its initial public offering (IPO) on December 27 and received decent demand in the market. As the subscription period for the public issue has ended, investors now look for Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment date is fixed on Monday, January 1, 2024. The public issue commenced on December 27, 2023, and concluded on December 29, 2023.

Manoj Ceramic IPO is an SME IPO and the shares will list on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date fixed on January 3.

Investors can check Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar’s website as well as on the BSE website.

Also Read: Manoj Ceramic IPO: A look at GMP, subscription status and other details

Manoj Ceramic IPO registrar is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. Applicants of the public issue can find out if they have been issued shares and the number of shares allotted through the basis of allotment.

The investors who have not been allotted shares will get the refund of their application money. The investors whose IPO bids were accepted will get Manoj Ceramic shares credited in their demat accounts.

Applicants can check the Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Purva Sharegistry India by following the below steps.

Steps to check Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry India website:

Step 1 - Visit the registrar Purva Sharegistry India’s website by clicking this link: https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

Step 2 - Select the company name “Manoj Ceramic Limited" in the “Select Company" dropbox.

Step 3 - Select one of the two options to check the status: Application No or PAN.

Step 4 - Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 - Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Your Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

You can also check the Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment status on the BSE website.

Steps to check Supreme Power Equipment IPO allotment on BSE website:

Step 1 - Visit allotment page on BSE’s official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 - Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3 - Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4 - Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 - Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

The Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment status will be visible.

Manoj Ceramic IPO GMP Today

Manoj Ceramic IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Manoj Ceramic shares are trading at their issue price of 62 per share in the grey market, without any premium or discount.

One must note that the grey market premium is only an indicator of how the company’s shares are performing in the unlisted market and can change quickly.

Also Read: HRH Next Services IPO allotment to be finalised today; Latest GMP, steps to check HRH Next IPO allotment status

Manoj Ceramic IPO Details

Manoj Ceramic IPO bidding started from December 27, 2023 and ended on December 29, 2023. Manoj Ceramic shares will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The ₹14.47 crore worth Manoj Ceramic IPO is a fixed price issue comprising entirely a fresh issue of 23.34 lakh equity shares at a price band of ₹62 per share.

Manoj Ceramic IPO was subscribed 9 times in total. The public issue received 10.73 times subscription in the retail category and 7.28 times in Other category.

Swaraj Shares and Securities Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the MCPL IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for MCPL IPO is Shreni Shares.

The company intends to utilise the issue proceeds to meet the working capital expenses and general corporate purposes.

Manoj Ceramic was incorporated in 1991 and trades in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives under the brand name “MCPL." The company does not produce tiles itself but gets them manufactured by a third-party manufacturer.

Read all IPO-related news here

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!