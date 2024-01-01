Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment expected today. Latest GMP, how to check application status
Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment date is fixed on Monday, January 1, 2024. The public issue commenced on December 27, 2023, and concluded on December 29, 2023.
Manoj Ceramic IPO Allotment Status: Manoj Ceramic Ltd, the ceramic tiles trader, launched its initial public offering (IPO) on December 27 and received decent demand in the market. As the subscription period for the public issue has ended, investors now look for Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.
