comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Manoj Ceramic IPO: Check price band, issue date, size, GMP and other details
Back Back

Manoj Ceramic IPO: Check price band, issue date, size, GMP and other details

 Vaamanaa Sethi

The SME IPO will open for subscription on December 27 and close on December 29.

Manoj Ceramic IPO will open for subscription on December 27 and close on December 29. Premium
Manoj Ceramic IPO will open for subscription on December 27 and close on December 29.

Manoj Ceramic Limited, which deals in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives,  is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over  14.47 crore. The public offer will open for subscription on December 27 and close on December 29. 

The company has fixed the price band at 62 per share. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 23.34 lakh shares. The minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 124,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (4,000 shares) amounting to 248,000.

The allotment for the MCPL IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, January 1, 2024. MCPL IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Swaraj shares and securities private limited is the book running lead manager of the MCPL IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for MCPL IPO is Shreni Shares.

Around 50% of the net issue is reserved for retail investors and other 50% of the issue is reserved for others.

Incorporated in 1991, the company's product portfolio includes ceramic tiles and tile adhesives. The company has a network of dealers in the western and southern regions of India, mainly in Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Manoj Ceramic Limited's revenue increased by 66.54% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 283.52% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

The company intends to utilize the issue proceeds to meet the working capital expenses and general corporate purpose.

Manoj Ceramic IPO GMP today

Shares of Manoj Ceramic are currently not trading in the unlisted market. However, the shares of Manoj Ceramic are available at a premium of 0 in the grey market today

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 Dec 2023, 05:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App