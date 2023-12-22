Manoj Ceramic IPO: Check price band, issue date, size, GMP and other details
The SME IPO will open for subscription on December 27 and close on December 29.
Manoj Ceramic Limited, which deals in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over ₹14.47 crore. The public offer will open for subscription on December 27 and close on December 29.
