Manoj Ceramic IPO: Check price band, issue date, size, GMP and other details

Manoj Ceramic Limited, which deals in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over ₹14.47 crore. The public offer will open for subscription on December 27 and close on December 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has fixed the price band at ₹62 per share. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 23.34 lakh shares. The minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹124,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (4,000 shares) amounting to ₹248,000.

The allotment for the MCPL IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, January 1, 2024. MCPL IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, January 3, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swaraj shares and securities private limited is the book running lead manager of the MCPL IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for MCPL IPO is Shreni Shares.

Around 50% of the net issue is reserved for retail investors and other 50% of the issue is reserved for others.

Incorporated in 1991, the company's product portfolio includes ceramic tiles and tile adhesives. The company has a network of dealers in the western and southern regions of India, mainly in Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manoj Ceramic Limited's revenue increased by 66.54% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 283.52% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

The company intends to utilize the issue proceeds to meet the working capital expenses and general corporate purpose.

Manoj Ceramic IPO GMP today Shares of Manoj Ceramic are currently not trading in the unlisted market. However, the shares of Manoj Ceramic are available at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

