comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 03 2024 10:42:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.85 -1.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 780.90 -0.47%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 479.20 1.92%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 457.30 -2.53%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,499.85 -2.29%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Manoj Ceramic share price lists with over 32% premium at 82 apiece on BSE SME
Back Back

Manoj Ceramic share price lists with over 32% premium at ₹82 apiece on BSE SME

 Livemint , Written By Ankit Gohel

Manoj Ceramic share price began trading at ₹82 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of more than 32% to the issue price.

Manoj Ceramic IPO listing date was fixed for today, January 3 and the IPO allotment was finalised on January 2. (Photo: Company Website)Premium
Manoj Ceramic IPO listing date was fixed for today, January 3 and the IPO allotment was finalised on January 2. (Photo: Company Website)

Manoj Ceramic IPO Listing: Manoj Ceramic share price made a decent stock market debut on Wednesday as the stock was listed 82 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 32.26% to the issue price of 62 per share.

Manoj Ceramic IPO listing date was fixed for today, January 3 and the IPO allotment was finalised on January 2.

The bidding for SME IPO started from December 27, 2023, and ended on December 29, 2023.

The company raised 14.47 crore from the IPO which was a fixed price issue.

Manoj Ceramic IPO was an entirely fresh issue of 23.34 lakh equity shares at a price band of 62 per share. 

The public issue saw decent demand from investors as it was subscribed 9 times in total. The IPO received 10.73 times subscription in the retail category and 7.28 times in the Other category.

The book running lead manager of the MCPL IPO is Swaraj Shares and Securities Pvt Ltd, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar. 

The company intends to utilise the issue proceeds to meet the working capital expenses and general corporate purposes.

Manoj Ceramic was incorporated in 1991 and trades in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives under the brand name “MCPL." The company does not produce tiles itself but gets them manufactured by a third-party manufacturer.

It specializes in two products - Ceramic Tiles and Tile Adhesive.

Read all IPO-related news here

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App