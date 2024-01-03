Manoj Ceramic share price lists with over 32% premium at ₹82 apiece on BSE SME
Manoj Ceramic share price began trading at ₹82 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of more than 32% to the issue price.
Manoj Ceramic IPO Listing: Manoj Ceramic share price made a decent stock market debut on Wednesday as the stock was listed ₹82 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 32.26% to the issue price of ₹62 per share.
