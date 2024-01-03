Manoj Ceramic IPO Listing: Manoj Ceramic share price made a decent stock market debut on Wednesday as the stock was listed ₹82 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 32.26% to the issue price of ₹62 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manoj Ceramic IPO listing date was fixed for today, January 3 and the IPO allotment was finalised on January 2.

The bidding for SME IPO started from December 27, 2023, and ended on December 29, 2023.

The company raised ₹14.47 crore from the IPO which was a fixed price issue.

Manoj Ceramic IPO was an entirely fresh issue of 23.34 lakh equity shares at a price band of ₹62 per share.

The public issue saw decent demand from investors as it was subscribed 9 times in total. The IPO received 10.73 times subscription in the retail category and 7.28 times in the Other category.

The book running lead manager of the MCPL IPO is Swaraj Shares and Securities Pvt Ltd, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

The company intends to utilise the issue proceeds to meet the working capital expenses and general corporate purposes.

Manoj Ceramic was incorporated in 1991 and trades in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives under the brand name "MCPL." The company does not produce tiles itself but gets them manufactured by a third-party manufacturer.

It specializes in two products - Ceramic Tiles and Tile Adhesive.

