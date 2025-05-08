Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment date in focus. check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment date: Manoj Jewellers IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, May 8). By visiting the registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, investors who applied for the issue can verify the Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment status.

Manoj Jewellers IPO opened for subscription on Monday, May 5, and closed on Wednesday, May 7 . Manoj Jewellers IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 1.14 times, according to chittorgarh.com

Investors can find out their allocated shares by looking at the allocation information. The IPO allotment status will show the quantity of shares allotted. For individuals who did not receive shares, the company will start the refund procedure. Shares that have been allocated will be reflected in the demat accounts of the recipients.

For those who did not receive shares, the refund procedure will begin on Friday, May 9. On the same day, those who have been allocated will get their shares in their demat accounts.

Manoj Jewellers IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, May 12 on BSE SME.

How to check Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment status on registrar's website? If you have applied for the Manoj Jewellers IPO, you can check your Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1 Click the link above to visit Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the registrar managing the Manoj Jewellers IPO.

Step 2 Select the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be visible once the allocations are finalised.

Step 3 Choose one of three methods to check your status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

You can confirm your IPO allotment status using the following identifiers.

Income Tax PAN (Permanent Account Number) - Start by checking your application status with your registered Income Tax PAN number. After selecting PAN from the options, enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN and then click the "Submit" button.

Application number or CAF number - You can also verify your allocation status by inputting your application number or CAF number. After entering your application or CAF number, click "Search." This number is located on the acknowledgment document you received after submitting your IPO application. Ensure you enter it exactly as it appears on that document, then click the "Submit" button to see the details regarding the shares allotted to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID - Alternatively, you can use the beneficiary ID of your demat account. Next, input the client ID and depository participant (DP) ID combined as a single string. The CDSL string will be numerical, while the NSDL string will be alphanumeric. Please make sure to enter the DP ID and client ID precisely as they are displayed. You can find these details in both your account statement and your online DP statement. After that, click the "Submit" button.

Step 4 Your IPO status and the number of shares allotted to you in the Manoj Jewellers IPO will appear on the screen.

Manoj Jewellers IPO GMP today

Manoj Jewellers IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹54 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.