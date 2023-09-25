Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO Day 2: Issue booked 31% so far; check GMP, subscription status, other details3 min read 25 Sep 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO comprises a fresh issue of 97.67 lakh shares aggregating to ₹210.00 crore and an offer for sale of 28 lakh shares aggregating to ₹60.20 crore.
Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of jewellery brand Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Ltd, has received lukewarm response so far from investors. The ₹270.20-crore worth Manoj Vaibhav IPO opened for subscription on September 22 and will close on September 26.
