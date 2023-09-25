Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of jewellery brand Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Ltd, has received lukewarm response so far from investors. The ₹270.20-crore worth Manoj Vaibhav IPO opened for subscription on September 22 and will close on September 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Ltd is a hyperlocal jewellery retail chain with a presence in the micro markets of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 13 showrooms across 8 towns and 2 cities.

Let us check Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO subscription status, GMP today and other key details.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO Subscription Status Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO has been subscribed 31% so far on Monday, the second day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 26.83 lakh equity shares as against 87.97 lakh shares on the offer, till 1:10 pm.

As per data available of stock exchanges, the IPO has been booked 53% in the retail category and 19% in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) are yet to place their bids.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO GMP Today Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹18 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Manoj Vaibhav Gems shares are trading higher by ₹18 than their issue price, in the grey market.

The latest GMP and the issue price show that the estimated listing price of Manoj Vaibhav Gems shares could be ₹233 apiece on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO Details Manoj Vaibhav IPO opened for subscription on September 22 and will close for bidding on September 26. The Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO price band has been fixed at ₹204 to ₹215 per equity share.

The south Indian jeweller aims to raise ₹270.20 crore from its public issue of 1.25 crore equity shares. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 97.67 lakh shares aggregating to ₹210.00 crore and an offer for sale of 28 lakh shares aggregating to ₹60.20 crore.

The IPO lot size is 69 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,835.

The company has already raised ₹81.06 crore from anchor investors on September 21 ahead of the IPO opening. It has allocated 37.70 lakh shares to the anchor investors.

Bajaj Capital Ltd and Elara Capital (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers for the IPO while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the official IPO registrar.

The announcement of share allocation can be expected on September 27, while the company may initiate refunds on September 29.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO listing date is estimated to be October 3 and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO Review Based on the prospects of the sector, the company's product catalogue, its stronghold in the southern markets and a good track record, the pricing looks attractive vis-à-vis its peers as it values Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers at 11.7x of its FY23 earnings, BP Equities said.

The brokerage recommends a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

