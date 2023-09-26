Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO Day 3: Issue sails through on last day; subscribed 1.42 times so far; retail portion booked 1.3x2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO price band has been fixed at ₹204 to ₹215 per equity share. The total IPO size is 1.25 crore equity shares worth ₹270.20 crore.
Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of jewellery brand Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Ltd, has sailed through on Tuesday, the last day of the bidding. Manoj Vaibhav IPO opened for subscription on September 22 and will close today, September 26.
