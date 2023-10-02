Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO GMP falls ahead of share listing; here’s what to expect
The shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Ltd are likely to see a tepid listing on the bourses as the stock has been trading flat in the grey market or unofficial market.
Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO Listing: Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers is set to make its stock market debut on Tuesday. The initial public offering (IPO) of jewellery brand Manoj Vaibhav Gems was concluded on September 26.
