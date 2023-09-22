Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO opens today. GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO GMP: Shares of the south Indian jewellery company is yet to make debut in grey market, say market observers
Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited has opened for subscription today. The public issue will remain open for bidding till 26th September 2023. The south Indian jeweller has fixed Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO price band at ₹204 to ₹215 per equity share. The jewellery company aims to raise ₹270.20 crore from its public issue out of which ₹60.20 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS) route.
