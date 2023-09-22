Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO opens today. GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?

Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited has opened for subscription today. The public issue will remain open for bidding till 26th September 2023. The south Indian jeweller has fixed Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO price band at ₹204 to ₹215 per equity share. The jewellery company aims to raise ₹270.20 crore from its public issue out of which ₹60.20 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS) route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO details 1] Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems are yet to make debut in unlisted stock market.

2] Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO price: The jeweller company has fixed Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO price band from ₹204 to ₹215 per equity share.

3] Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open till 26th September 2023.

4] Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO size: The jewellery brand aims to raise ₹270.20 crore from its public issue out of which ₹60.20 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS) route.

5] Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO lot size: A retail investor will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 69 company shares..

6] Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO allotment date: Announcement of share allocation can be expected on 3rd October 2023. However, due to T+3 regime coming into force in near term, most of the companies are finalising share allocation immediately after the closure of bidding.

7] Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

8] Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO listing: The main board issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO listing date: Tentative date for Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO listing date is 6th October 2023 but it may list ahead of this date as we have witnessed in IPOs.

10] Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO review: On whether one should apply for the public issue or not, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The public issue is small in size and it has presence in south India, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. So, it is more a hyperlocal gems and jewellery company. One can apply for the IPO for listing gain only."