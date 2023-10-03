Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict positive debut of shares
Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO GMP: Shares of the hyperlocal jewellery brand are available at a premium of ₹5 per share in grey market today, say market observers
Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited has been fixed on 3rd October 2023. As per the BSE notice, "... effective from Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the equity shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities." Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price will list on BSE and NSE at around 9:45 AM in sprecial pre-open session during Tuesday deals and Manoj Vaibhav Gems shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM on Tuesday.
