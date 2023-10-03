Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited has been fixed on 3rd October 2023. As per the BSE notice, "... effective from Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the equity shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities." Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price will list on BSE and NSE at around 9:45 AM in sprecial pre-open session during Tuesday deals and Manoj Vaibhav Gems shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited is a hyperlocal jewellery brand, whis has strong rpesence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its single outlet in Vishakhapattanam bring rs 1350 crore annual business. So, its one outlet is enough to keep it in profit zone. However, much will depend upon its performance in post-listing phase. They said that Manoj Vaibhav Gems shares may have a positive debut on listing date. They said that Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price may open at around ₹5 to ₹8 per share premium. Grey market is also predicting positive debut as shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 per share in grey market today, say market observers.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO listing, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investent Services said, "Manoj Vaibhav Gems is a hyperlocal jewellery brand, which has strong presence in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As its business network is mainly in the coastal region, where wealth is not an issue for the local residents, company is expected to reap local business as it has been reaping for years. However, much will depend on how the company shapes up after listing. I am expecting positive debut of Manoj Vaibhav Gems shares."

On Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO listing price prediction, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "In bulls' case, Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price may list at around ₹230 apiece levels whereas in bears' case, it may list at around ₹220 apiece levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today, which means grey market is expecting that Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO listing price would be around ₹220 ( ₹215 + ₹5) per share levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!