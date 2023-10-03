Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price lists flat at issue price of ₹215 on NSE
Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price listed at ₹215, its issue price, on the NSE and BSE. IPO fully subscribed.
Manoj Vaibhav Gems listing date: Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price was listed on the bourses at its issue price of ₹215 on Tuesday (October 3). Both on the NSE and on the BSE, Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price was listed at ₹215.
