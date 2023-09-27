Manoj Vaibhav IPO allotment date is today. Investors can check the allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Manoj Vaibhav IPO allotment date: Manoj Vaibhav IPO allotment date has been fixed for today (Wednesday, September 27). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Manoj Vaibhav IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, September 28 for individuals not given shares, and those allotted will receive their shares in demat accounts on Friday, September 29.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manoj Vaibhav IPO listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, October 3 on BSE and NSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Manoj Vaibhav IPO.

If you have applied for the Manoj Vaibhav IPO, you can check your Manoj Vaibhav IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can check the Manoj Vaibhav IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2 Select "Manoj Vaibhav IPO" in company name section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Manoj Vaibhav IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check Manoj Vaibhav IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check Manoj Vaibhav IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Manoj Vaibhav IPO GMP today Manoj Vaibhav IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +7 similar to previous trading session. This indicates Manoj Vaibhav share price were trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Manoj Vaibhav share price is ₹222 apiece, which is 3.26% higher than the IPO price of ₹215.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!