Vedant Fashions Ltd, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week on Friday, February 4. The company has fixed a price band of ₹824-866 per share and the public issue is expected to fetch ₹3,149 crore, at the upper end of the band. The bidding for anchor investors will open on February 3.

The initial share sale, which will conclude on February 8, is purely an offer for sale (OFS) of 36,364,838 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders. The promoters of the company are Ravi Modi, Shilpi Modi and Ravi Modi Family Trust.

As per market observers, Vedant Fashions shares have started commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹105 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges NSE and BSE on February 16, 2022.

Vedant Fashions Limited is the one of largest companies in India in the men’s wedding and celebration wear segment. The company’s flagship brand ‘Manyavar’ is a category leader in the branded wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence. Other brands of the company include, Twamev, Manthan, Mohey, and Mebaz.

As of September 2021, the company has an extensive retail network with 546 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) including 58 shop-in-shops globally, including 11 overseas EBOs across the United States, Canada and the UAE, which are countries with a large Indian diaspora.

"The success of their franchisee-based model is proven by the fact that as of September 30, 2021, approximately 73% of their franchisees have operated their stores for three or more years, and 65% of the Sales of their customers by their franchisee-owned EBOs is derived from franchisees having two or more stores," said Axis Capital in an IPO note.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue. KFintech Private Limited is the registrar of the public issue.

