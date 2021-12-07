Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  MapmyIndia fixes price band for its IPO

MapmyIndia fixes price band for its IPO

The price band has been fixed at 1,000-1,033 a share. Photo: iStock
2 min read . 12:05 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

The OFS consists of 4.25 million shares by Rashmi Verma, up to 2.70 million shares by Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte, up to 1.3 million shares by Zenrin Co, up to 1.74 million shares by other shareholders

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Digital mapping company MapmyIndia, also known as CE Info Systems Ltd, has set a price band of 1,000-1,033 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) that is slated to open on 9 December.

Digital mapping company MapmyIndia, also known as CE Info Systems Ltd, has set a price band of 1,000-1,033 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) that is slated to open on 9 December.

The IPO will close on 13 December and the company plans to list on the exchanges on 21 December.

The IPO will close on 13 December and the company plans to list on the exchanges on 21 December.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The issue comprises a pure offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders and promoters. The company has increased its OFS size to 10.06 million shares from 7.55 million shares earlier.

The OFS consists of 4.25 million shares by Rashmi Verma, up to 2.70 million shares by Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte, up to 1.3 million shares by Zenrin Co, up to 1.74 million shares by other shareholders.

At the upper price band, MapmyIndia plans to raise 1,039.61 crore via the OFS.

Currently, Rakesh Kumar Verma holds 28.65% stake while Rashmi Verma has 35.88% stake in the firm. The company is backed by Qualcomm Inc. and Flipkart who hold 8.58% and 36.56% respectively.

Axis Capital, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the lead managers to the issue.

The company recorded total revenue of 152.46 crore in FY21, up from 148.63 crore a year earlier. Net profit rose to 59.43 crore from 23.20 crore during the period.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Electric vehicles are cool; what about insuring them?

Why RBI wants a digital currency

MSP no silver bullet to improve farmer incomes

5 Stocks to Watch Out for Amid the Omicron Outbreak

MapmyIndia, whose data powers Apple Inc.’s maps and Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa in India, is a leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.

The firm provides products, platforms, application programming interfaces and solutions across a range of digital map data, software and IoT for the Indian market under its namesake brand, and for the international market under the Mappls brand.

Its digital maps cover 6.29 million kilometres of roads in India, representing 98.50% of the country’s road network of 6.39 million kilometres as of end-March 2019, according to road transport and highways ministry data.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!