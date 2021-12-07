MapmyIndia fixes price band for its IPO

The price band has been fixed at ₹ 1,000-1,033 a share. Photo: iStock

12:05 AM IST

The OFS consists of 4.25 million shares by Rashmi Verma, up to 2.70 million shares by Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte, up to 1.3 million shares by Zenrin Co, up to 1.74 million shares by other shareholders