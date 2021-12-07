MapmyIndia fixes price band for its IPO

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MapmyIndia, whose data powers Apple Inc.’s maps and Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa in India, is a leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.
The firm provides products, platforms, application programming interfaces and solutions across a range of digital map data, software and IoT for the Indian market under its namesake brand, and for the international market under the Mappls brand.
Its digital maps cover 6.29 million kilometres of roads in India, representing 98.50% of the country’s road network of 6.39 million kilometres as of end-March 2019, according to road transport and highways ministry data.
