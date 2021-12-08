MapmyIndia IPO: GMP, important dates, other details. Should you apply?

MapmyIndia IPO: The 3-day subscription of the public issue is opening tomorrow and it will remain open for bidding till 13th December 2021. The digital map provider company aims to raise ₹1,039.61 crore from its public offer, which 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) in nature. The company has fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹1000 to ₹1033 per equity share. However, ahead of the subscription opening grey market is giving strong signal in regard to the IPO. According to market observers, shares of MapmyIndia are trading at a premium of ₹795 in grey market today.

