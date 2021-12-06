Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  MapmyIndia IPO: GMP strong ahead of issue opening this week. Know price band, other details

MapmyIndia IPO: GMP strong ahead of issue opening this week. Know price band, other details

MapmyIndia IPO to open this week. Photo: iStock
2 min read . 02:32 PM IST Livemint

  • MapmyIndia IPO is entirely an OFS of up to 10,063,945 equity shares by existing shareholders and promoter

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian digital-map provider MapMyIndia's initial public offering (IPO), which will open on December 9, has fixed a price band of 1,000-1,033 a share for its 1,040-crore public issue. The three-day issue will conclude on December 13 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on December 8.

Indian digital-map provider MapMyIndia's initial public offering (IPO), which will open on December 9, has fixed a price band of 1,000-1,033 a share for its 1,040-crore public issue. The three-day issue will conclude on December 13 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on December 8.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 10,063,945 equity shares by existing shareholders and promoter. The public issue is expected to fetch 1,039.6 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 10,063,945 equity shares by existing shareholders and promoter. The public issue is expected to fetch 1,039.6 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per market observers, MapmyIndia shares in the grey market are commanding a strong premium of 780. The company's shares are expected to list on exchanges on December 21, 2021.

MapMyIndia, also known as CE Info Systems, is backed by global wireless technologies company Qualcomm and Japanese digital mapping Zenrin. The New Delhi-based company is leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.

MapmyIndia’s data powers Apple Inc.’s Maps and Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa voice assistant. It provides products, platforms, application programming interfaces (APIs) and solutions across a range of digital map data, software and IoT under the MapmyIndia and Mappls brands. The company's customers include PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, MG Motor, Avis, Safexpress and Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN).

MapmyIndia is profitable, unlike many of India’s higher-profile startups such as Zomato Ltd. and Paytm. In the six months through September, the mapmaker’s revenue from operations was 1 billion rupees, compared with 1.52 billion rupees for the full preceding fiscal year, as reported by Bloomberg.

The report added that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are among institutional investors bidding to participate in the public offering of MapmyIndia, whereas, mutual funds of HDFC, State Bank of India, Aditya Birla Group and ICICI Bank are also bidding to become so-called anchor investors in the IPO.

MINT PREMIUM See All

MSP no silver bullet to improve farmer incomes

5 Stocks to Watch Out for Amid the Omicron Outbreak

Sensex Trades Lower Tracking Weak Global Cues; IT & ...

Why HDFC AMC finds greater value in large and  small-ca ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!