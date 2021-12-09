MapmyIndia's initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of ₹1,000-1,033 a share, will open for public subscription today and the three-day issue will close on December 13. The digital mapping company on Wednesday said it has mobilised ₹312 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 10,063,945 equity shares by existing shareholders and promoter. The public issue is expected to fetch ₹1,039.6 crore at the upper end of the price band.

According to market observers, MapmyIndia shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹795 in grey market. The company's shares are expected to list on exchanges on December 21, 2021.

"MapmyIndia is all set to capitalize the exponential growth opportunity being the market leader. It also has an early mover advantage and a profitable business model with consistent financial track record and strong cash flows. However the valuation seems to be marginally rich, hence we recommend a "Subscribe-Long Term" rating to this IPO," said Anand Rathi in a note.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, popularly known through its brand MapmyIndia, is backed by global wireless technologies company Qualcomm and Japanese digital mapping Zenrin. MapmyIndia is a leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.

Considering the company’s leadership position in India, client base and benefits of network effect, healthy margins and return profile as well strong cash conversion, those at Angel One also recommend Subscribe on the issue from a long-term perspective.

MapmyIndia being a pioneer, has certain advantages as its digital maps and other solutions are localized for the challenging Indian Geography and are extensive in terms of coverage.

The company's data powers Apple Inc.’s Maps and Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa voice assistant. The company's customers include PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, MG Motor, Avis, Safexpress and Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.