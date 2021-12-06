The company set aside less than 4 billion rupees of stock for anchor investors and has received bids for more than 30 times that, according to one of the people. The IPO is set to value the mapmaker at about 55 billion rupees, said one of the people. MapmyIndia said anchor investors can officially bid on Dec. 8, and the public share sale will run from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13. The stock is scheduled to begin trading on Dec. 21.

