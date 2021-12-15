MapmyIndia IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MapmyIndia IPO: Bidding for MapmyIndia public issue got closed on 13th December 2021 and the public offer got subscribed 154.71 times in the 3-day bidding. The retail portion of the book built issue got subscribed 15.20 times of its offer. Now, all eyes are now set on the MapmyIndia IPO allotment date, which is likely on 16th December 2021. Bidders of the IPO are advised to check their application status at BSE website or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. According to market observers, shares of MapmyIndia are trading at a premium of ₹1040 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MapmyIndia IPO: Bidding for MapmyIndia public issue got closed on 13th December 2021 and the public offer got subscribed 154.71 times in the 3-day bidding. The retail portion of the book built issue got subscribed 15.20 times of its offer. Now, all eyes are now set on the MapmyIndia IPO allotment date, which is likely on 16th December 2021. Bidders of the IPO are advised to check their application status at BSE website or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. According to market observers, shares of MapmyIndia are trading at a premium of ₹1040 in the grey market today.

MapmyIndia IPO GMP {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

MapmyIndia IPO GMP Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Market observers said that MapmyIndia IPO GMP today is ₹1040, which is unchanged from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP). They said that for the last one week, MapmyIndia IPO grey market price has remained above ₹1000 which signals strong listing gain expected by the grey market. They said that on last date of subscription, MapmyIndia IPO GMP went on to scale around ₹1080, but after the closure of bidding it has remained above ₹1000 levels, which is signaling bullish sentiment in the grey market in regard to the public issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What this GMP mean?

As per the market observers, GMP is an indication about the listing gain expected by the grey market. As MapmyIndia IPO GMP today is ₹1040, it means grey market is expecting MapmyIndia IPO listing around ₹2073, which is more than double of its price band of ₹1000 to ₹1033 per equity share.

Links to check MapmyIndia IPO allotment status {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As mentioned above, bidders can check their application online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check MapmyIndia IPO allotment status online.

1] Login at direct Link Intime's link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Select Mapmyindia IPO;

3] Enter PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your MapmyIndia IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

MapmyIndia IPO allotment status check at BSE

1] Login at BSE's direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Select MapmyIndia IPO;

3] Enter your MapmyIndia IPO application number;

4] Enter PAN details; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your MapmyIndia IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}