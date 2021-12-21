MapmyIndia shares or CE Info Systems shares are going to list at NSE and BSE today. As per the information available at the BSE website, equity shares of the company shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities in Special Pre-open Session today i.e. 21st December 2021. According to stock market experts, the public issue was considered a doubler candidate for allottees but due to the negative sentiments at the primary markets, the public offer may not be able to double lucky bidders’ money. However, market experts maintained that the stock will have strong debut and MapmyIndia shares may open in the range of ₹1500 to ₹1800 levels against its upper price band of ₹1033 per equity share.

Speaking on MapmyIndia IPO listing gains; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Amid sell-off in broader market, the primary market too is running on a parallel lines as market has witnessed couple of discount listings which has nose-dived the sentiments. Map My India is a unique company with decent financial growth with further growth prospects may not disappoint the investors on listing. The listing may be rewarding and I expect CE Info System to list around ₹1550 to ₹1600 levels. Earlier it was counted as a doubler candidate but the correction has tainted the expectations."

Echoing with Abhay Doshi's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "As market sentiment is weak these days, MapmyIndia share listing range is wide and it may list in the range of ₹1500 to ₹1800 levels."

Predicting bumper listing gain from MapmyIndia IPO; Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "It was expected that MapmyIndia share listing can give more than 100 per cent return on a listing day. However, expectations have tapered down amid sharp correction in the market where the grey market premium is indicating a listing gain of around 70-75 per cent."

Expecting strong listing premium from CE Info Systems share listing; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, “We are expecting 60 to 70 per cent listing premium from the public issue and it may list in the range of ₹1600 to ₹1750 levels."

Predicting 65 to 70 per cent listing gain from MapmyIndia IPO; Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "MapmyIndia is India’s leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies with strong clientele orders of 500 including PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, and Goods and Service Tax Network. The debt-free company has been improving its financial performance over years with strengthening of balance sheet. So, sentiments are positive on this IPO and we are expecting this public issue to list around ₹1700 to ₹1735, delivering around 65 to 70 per cent listing gain to the allottees."

Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia said, "MapmyIndia is a good bet for long term investment due to its sustainable business model. However, in the current market scenario, when the overall market is in downside territory, the stock may manage to list at a premium of around 20-30 per cent in the price range of ₹1200 to ₹1300."

MapmyIndia IPO GMP

MapmyIndia IPO GMP or CE Info Systems IPO GMP today is ₹590 that means grey market is expecting this IPO to list at around ₹1623 ( ₹1033 + ₹590), which is more than 55 per cent higher from the issue price of ₹1000 to ₹1033 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

