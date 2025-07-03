Marc Loire IPO allotment expected today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status online

Marc Loire IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for the Marc Loire IPO is expected to be finalized today, July 03. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Limited, or the BSE website.

The IPO, which was open for subscription from June 30 to July 2, saw a muted response from investors, being subscribed by only 2.61 times. Specifically, the retail segment was subscribed to 3.61 times, while the non-institutional buyers' segment was booked at 1.60 times.

The IPO price was set at ₹100 per share. Given the oversubscription in the retail segment, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on July 04, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of July 07, 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for several purposes, including funding capital expenditure for expansion of the retail network by launching 15 new exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), funding capital expenditure for the purchase of multi-purpose racks, working capital requirements, and general corporate expenses.

Step-by-step guide to check Marc Loire IPO allocation status: On the registrar's website:

1. Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website—https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

2. Select "Marc Loire" from the drop-down list on the "Check Application Status" page.

3. Enter your PAN number, demat account number, or application number.

4. Click on the "SUBMIT" button.

5. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name.’

4: Enter the PAN or application number.

5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Marc Loire Incorporated in 2014, Marc Loire Fashions Limited is a high-end fashion brand specializing in stylish and comfortable women's footwear. The company offers a diverse range of designs to cater to various preferences.

Their collection includes products like open-toe block heel metallic fashion sandals and lightweight athleisure knitted slip-on sneakers. The company is committed to delivering premium-quality footwear that combines both style and comfort.