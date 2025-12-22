MARC Technocrats IPO allotment today: Latest GMP, steps-by-step guide to check allotment status online for SME IPO

MARC Technocrats IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of MARC Technocrats saw robust investor participation, and attention has now turned to the IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised today, December 22, 2025.

The SME IPO was open for subscription from December 17 to December 19. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Wednesday, December 24. MARC Technocrats shares are set to debut on NSE SME.

Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, December 23.

Investors can check the MARC Technocrats IPO allotment status online either through the NSE website or via Maashitla Securities, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the MARC Technocrats IPO allotment status online.

MARC Technocrats IPO Allotment Status Check on NSE Step 1] For NSE, visit allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Nephrocare Health Services’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your MARC Technocrats IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

MARC Technocrats IPO Allotment Status Check - Maashitla Securities. Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2] Select ‘MARC Technocrats’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your MARC Technocrats IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

MARC Technocrats IPO GMP Today MARC Technocrats shares are showing moderate activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, the MARC Technocrats IPO GMP stands at ₹2 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹95 apiece, reflecting a 2.15% gain over the IPO price of ₹93.

MARC Technocrats IPO Subscription Status, The SME IPO was subscribed 9.87x by end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 10.75x, and NII portion was booked 8.99x, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 9.51x bids.

The company has received bids for 4.28 crore shares against 43.30 lakh shares on offer.

MARC Technocrats Key IPO Details The ₹42.59 crore SME IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.37 crore equity shares worth ₹34.13 crore, along with an offer for sale of 0.09 crore shares aggregating to ₹8.46 crore.

The MARC Technocrats IPO price band has been fixed at ₹88 to ₹93 per share. The lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment required for a retail investor is ₹2,23,200 for 2,400 shares, while the minimum investment for an HNI is three lots, or 3,600 shares, amounting to ₹3,34,800.

MARC Technocrats Limited said it plans to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO mainly to support business expansion and operational requirements. Of the total proceeds, ₹10.25 crore will be deployed towards capital expenditure for the purchase of equipment and machinery, while ₹17.50 crore will be used to meet working capital needs.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. is the market maker for the IPO.

About MARC Technocrats Incorporated in August 2007, MARC Technocrats provides infrastructure consultancy services such as supervision and quality control, preparation of detailed project reports, techno-financial audits and pre-bid advisory services. The company caters to infrastructure projects across roads and highways, railways, buildings and water resources.

