Marc Technocrats IPO listing: Shares debut at 20% discount, extend fall to hit lower circuit

Marc Technocrats IPO listing: Shares of Marc Technocrats made a poor debut on the NSE SME on Wednesday, December 24. Marc Technocrats shares opened at ₹74.40, a 20% discount to the issue price of ₹93. The SME stock extended its losses and hit its lower circuit of ₹70.70, a 24% fall with respect to the issue price. While grey market participants had expected the stock to list at a discount, the actual listing was even weaker than anticipated. The last grey market premium (GMP) for MARC Technocrats suggested the SME stock could list at ₹91.

MARC Technocrats is in the business of infrastructure consultancy services, which, according to the issue RHP, comprises supervision and quality control (SQC), preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs), third-party techno-financial auditor and pre-bid advisory services.

Its profit was ₹2.64 crore in FY23, which rose to ₹3.45 crore in FY24 and to ₹7.5 crore in FY25. On the other hand, revenue from operations in FY23, FY24, and FY25 stood at ₹20.16 crore, ₹26.04 crore, and ₹47.75 crore, respectively.

Marc Technocrats SME IPO details Marc Technocrats' IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 17, and concluded on Friday, December 19, with an overall subscription of nearly 10 times. The retail portion was booked 11 times, while the NII segment was subscribed to 9 times. Share allotment was finalised on Monday, December 22.

Priced at ₹88 to ₹93 per equity share, the NSE SME IPO was a fresh issue of 36,69,600 shares for ₹34.13 crore and an OFS of 9,09,600 shares. Thus, the total issue size was 45,79,200 shares of face value of ₹10 each.

According to the RHP, the company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to fund capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment, to meet the expenses of working capital requirements, as well as for the general corporate purposes.

