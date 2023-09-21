Marco Cables IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details to know2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹36 per share. IPO closes on September 26.
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd IPO has opened for subscription today (Thursday, September 21), and will close on Tuesday, September 26. Marco Cables IPO price band has been set at ₹36 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Marco Cables IPO lot size is 3000 equity shares and in multiples of 3000 equity shares thereafter.
