Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Marco Cables shares make a tepid debut; lists at 7.5% premium at 38.70 on NSE SME

Marco Cables shares make a tepid debut; lists at 7.5% premium at 38.70 on NSE SME

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Marco Cables share price listed at a premium on NSE SME, trading 7.5% higher than the issue price.

Marco Cables share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Thursday.

Marco Cables share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Thursday. On NSE SME, Marco Cables & Conductors Limited share price today was listed at 38.70 per share, 7.5% higher than the issue price of 36.

Following a tepid listing, Marco Cables share price was locked in 5% upper limit on Thursday. Marco Cables share price touched intraday high of 40.60 and low of 37.05.

Marco Cables IPO price band was set at 36 per equity share of face value of 10 each. Marco Cables IPO lot size was 3000 equity shares and in multiples of 3000 equity shares thereafter.

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd IPO details

A fresh issue of 2,601,000 equity shares totalling 9.36 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 2,601,000 shares totalling 9.36 crore make up the 18.73 crore-worth Marco Cables IPO. Sumit Sugnomal Kukreja, Sugnomal Mangandas Kukreja, and Komal Sumit Kukreja are the company's promoters.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its capital expenditure needs, including the procurement of a solar power system and a 1+12 rigid stranding machine, as well as general corporate objectives.

Shreni Shares Private Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Marco Cables IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of wires, cables and conductors in India, with an operating history of over 34 years in power cable industry in India.

Marco Cables IPO GMP today

Marco Cables IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +6. This indicates Marco Cables share price were trading at a premium of 6 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Marco Cables share price was indicated at 42 apiece, which is 16.67% higher than the IPO price of 36.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 01:05 PM IST
