Marinetrans India IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Marinetrans India IPO opens for subscription on November 30 and closes on December 5 at a price band of ₹26. Minimum bid is for 4000 shares.
Marinetrans India IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, November 30, and will close on Tuesday, December 5. Marinetrans IPO 's price band is set at ₹26. Investors can bid for a minimum of 4000 shares and in multiples thereof. The face value of the equity shares is Rs10 each and the issue price is 2.6 times of the face value of the equity shares.
